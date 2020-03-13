KEYSER - Due to ever-growing global concerns regarding COVID-19, also known as the oronavirus, WVU Potomac State College will follow the lead of the Morgantown campus by implementing proactive measures, which means all on-campus events have been canceled through April 9, including the Mineral County Maple Market (March 21); the STEM Festival (March 28); and the on-stage production of Disney's “High School Musical” (March 20-29), among others.



For the News Tribune

Refunds to individuals who bought tickets on Eventbrite for the college’s on-stage performance of Disney’s “High School Musical” have already been requested by the college and people should see their refunds within seven business days.

WVU takes seriously its responsibility to protect students, campuses and communities; therefore, Potomac State College classes have been suspended until Monday, March 30, at which time students will continue their classes remotely via online or other alternative methods.

However, classes that were originally scheduled online will continue as usual.

High school students taking PSC classes at their local high schools should watch for emails from their instructors.

More information along with updates can be found at go.wvu.edu/psceventchanges.