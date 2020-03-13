HOPEWELL — The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell will comply with the large gatherings mandate put forth by the Commonwealth of Virginia. Effective immediately, the Beacon Theatre is closed for concert events until specified by local officials that it is safe for the Beacon to resume operations.

This closing does not affect day-to-day operations of the Beacon Theatre, Beacon Hill Church related events, nor ballroom events currently scheduled for the Beacon as these events fall outside of the Commonwealth’s mandate.

The Beacon Theatre is currently working to reschedule as many of the affected shows as possible, but no new dates have been confirmed at this time. When new dates are announced, tickets will be honored at the new concert date. For shows that cannot be rescheduled, tickets purchased online will receive automatic refunds to your credit card. For those tickets purchased in the box office, tickets must be returned to the box office for refund.

The Beacon Theatre apologizes for any inconvenience this decision may cause; however, it is in the best public interest to follow the Commonwealth’s mandate and close temporarily. When local health authorities indicate it is safe for The Beacon Theatre to resume activities, they will reopen their doors and welcome everyone to enjoy great music in a comfortable setting.

Concerts immediately postponed include: The Old Dominion Barn Dance with Marty Stuart (March 14), Rodney Crowell (March 18), Last In Line (March 20),The 5th Dimension (March 21), and The Nighthawks (March 27.)