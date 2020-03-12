SPRING MILLS, W.Va. - The eighth grade Frankfort and Keyser middle school West Virginia History Quiz Bowl teams recently participated in the Region 8 West Virginia History Quiz Bowl regional competition at Spring Mills High School in Berkeley County, and KMS Team 2 was crowned the 2020 Region 8 champion.

They will now advance to the state WV History Quiz Bowl tournament on April 28 at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

This will be the sixth straight year that Keyser Middle School will participate in the state tournament. KMS Team 2 was able to defeat 28 other teams from around the Eastern Panhandle to advance to the state tournament. It is the first time Keyser Middle School has claimed the RESA 8 Championship in the WV History Quiz Bowl tournament.

KMS Team 1 and FMS Teams 1 and 2 also competed strongly, with all three teams finishing in the top eight out of 29 teams from across the Eastern Panhandle. These teams will be competing at the 2020 WV History Bowl Play-In Tournament on Saturday, March 14, at Buckhannon-Upshur High School for a chance to advance to the state tournament.

Keyser Middle School Team 2, the Region 8 champion, is composed of team members: Adam Jones, Trey Kitzmiller, Andrew McDowell, Hayden Wyatt, and Andrew McDowell.

Amaya Bartlett, Jace Courrier, Logan Rotruck, and Jack Stanislawczyk represented Keyser Middle School as KMS Team 1. Alternates were Gracey Moncrief, Josh Shoemaker, and Illario Fazzalore.

Jasmine Burns, Alexandra Hartung, Lydia Helle, and Emille Price represented Frankfort Middle School as FMS Team 1 and Ashlynn Crowe, Brigham Lott, Grace Scott, and Adyn Weaver represented Frankfort Middle School as FMS Team 2.

The Keyser Middle School WV History Quiz Bowl teams are coached by eighth grade West Virginia Studies teacher Tommy Nester, while KMS teacher Tyler Gahr serves as assistant coach for the team. The Frankfort Middle School WV History Quiz Bowl teams are coached by FMS teacher Andrew Knotts and Dianna Eary serves as the assistant coach.

The West Virginia History Quiz Bowl was created in 2010 by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and pits teams of students from around the state in an academic competition that focuses on West Virginia history, literature, arts, architecture, geography, and culture from the Mountain State.

The competition tests the eighth grade students’ knowledge on everything West Virginia.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the competition sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and the West Virginia Commissioner of History Randall Reid-Smith.





