Hopewell public-school students will get a day off from classes Monday while the school system deep-cleans all of its facilities and deep-dives into how to provide instruction in case of an extended closure due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Superintendent Dr. Melody Hackney said teachers and administrators will be working on packets containing instruction materials that could be sent to the students’ homes if the need arises. There also is the option of online distance-learning, but Hackney said the packets were chosen because “all children do not have Internet access.”

Late Wednesday afternoon, Colonial Heights announced it also was closing school on Monday to give teachers training and a test-run of remote learning models.

Hopewell also said Thursday it was restricting student field trips to the immediate Richmond area for the foreseeable future. Earlier in the week, Chesterfield County put a 30-day moratorium on all student and staff travel out of state.

In a conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., said he commended any school division for “thinking through how they would handle a shutdown.” Warner also said the question of distance learning shines a light on the lack of government support early on for widespread broadband Internet access, particularly for rural and lower-income areas.

“At the end of the day, there is not a federal mandate here where we can suddenly wave a wand” and immediate grant that access, Warner said.

“We’re now seeing potentially our failure to do that in many ways come home to roost,” he added.

Warner suggested Internet providers such as Comcast and AT&T offer free hot-spot wi-fi access to students and their families in order to take advantage of online education. He said that might be “stop-gap relief,” but it shows the need for the service to be expanded.

“Broadband is a necessity, not a nicety,” Warner stated.

