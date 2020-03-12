Please read this story daily for the latest updates on coronavirus information you should know for your own safety and that of loved ones, friends, neighbors and coworkers.



USAToday

Please read this story daily for the latest updates on coronavirus information you should know for your own safety and that of loved ones, friends, neighbors and coworkers.

How worried should I be about the coronavirus?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says cases are likely to increase, and possibly significantly. Members of the public should make daily decisions with this likelihood in mind. That all of Italy is on lockdown just three weeks after the first cases emerged is testament to the coronavirus’s ability to spread quickly.

Is coronavirus worse than the flu?

While both viruses can be deadly, there is currently no vaccine against the coronavirus and no known antiviral treatment for people who fall ill.

To date, the death rate in China, South Korea and Italy appears to be higher than the death rate for influenza, exceeding 3 percent.

How can I keep from getting sick?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends simple preventive steps, including:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Stay home except to get medical care, according to CDC recommendations.

Call ahead before visiting your doctor or a health-care facility.

How should I treat my illness?

· Stay at home and rest

· Avoid close contact with people in your house so you won't make them sick.

· Drink plenty of water and other clear liquids to prevent dehydration

· Treat fever and cough with medicines you can buy at the store

· Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (e.g., difficulty breathing).

Should I cancel my travel plans?

Says New York Gov. Mario Cuomo of his advice to his 88-year-old mother: "At risk here are senior citizens, people with compromised immunity systems or with underlying illness….You want to be careful. This is not the time to be going to large gatherings. It is not the time to be getting on a long plane flight.”





