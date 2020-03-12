CUMBERLAND - All Allegany County Public Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, through Friday, March 27, 2020, per the directive of Dr. Karen Salmon, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools.

All school functions are canceled beginning Friday, March 13, 2020, effective at the end of the school day until further notice.