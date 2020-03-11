Spring Fling, Open House among the casualties; also no spectators for on-campus sports in next 30 days

ETTRICK — Concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak has prompted Virginia State University to modify some upcoming events and outright cancel 10 more events, including the annual Spring Fling, an open house and all VSU-sponsored overseas travel.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, VSU administration said it was taking the action "out of an abundance of caution." The changes apply to all large gatherings scheduled for campus in the next 30 days, in line with federal health recommendations.

"Currently, the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all large scale events are modified, postponed or canceled for the safety and well-being of the event staff, participants and the community," the statement read.

Among the casualties are Thursday’s Founders Day convocation, next Monday’s Women’s History Month event, an education career expo March 19, and agriculture-related events set for March 17-18 and March 24.

Also canceled are the Spring Fling April 5-11, an Open House April 11, all campus tours and the Sunday brunches at Gateway Dining Hall.

VSU also announced all university-related travel abroad has been postponed.

Aside from the cancellations, VSU also has reworked other events to make them available online. That includes the upcoming campaign and elections for VSU student leadership, the Mr. and Miss VSU pageant, and probate presentations.

Spectators will also not be allowed at on-campus sporting events. New events must be approved by administration before they are planned and held.

Questions about emergency procurement and domestic travel are being handled by designated VSU administrators.

"At VSU, the Emergency Preparedness Team is meeting daily to update and assess our university plan," the statement said.

