KEYSER - There are currently no confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in West Virginia or surrounding states. However, this is a rapidly evolving national situation and the Mineral County Health Department is prepared to act in the best interest of the citizens of Mineral County as necessary.

KEYSER - There are currently no confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in West Virginia or surrounding states. However, this is a rapidly evolving national situation and the Mineral County Health Department is prepared to act in the best interest of the citizens of Mineral County as necessary.

The Mineral County Health Department is actively working with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as well as the Mineral County Office of Emergency Management and other community partners (healthcare, schools, etc.) to prepare for a coordinated response should it become necessary.

Should there be confirmed cases in West Virginia, that number will be added to and updated Monday-Friday on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html.

According to the CDC, the most effective means to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus, including flu, are:

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Avoiding exposure to others who are sick.

Staying home when you are ill.

Additionally, the CDC has published updated guidance for individuals and families to prepare and take action for COVID-19 at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community.

The W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources has also established an information hotline to address questions regarding Coronavirus from the public and medical providers. The hotline is being provided through a long-standing emergency preparedness partnership between DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and the West Virginia Poison Center. Operators are available 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

The Mineral County Health Department will continue to monitor the situation locally in coordination with state officials and asks people to use trusted sources for information on COVID-19 such as the DHHR website at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC’s website www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.

For more information, please contact the Mineral County Health Department by phone at 304-788-1321 or by email atminerallhd@wv.gov , or visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov.





