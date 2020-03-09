KEYSER - The Mineral County STEM Network will host the eighth annual Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Festival for area students and parents Saturday, March 28, from noon – 4 p.m. at WVU Potomac State College.

KEYSER - The Mineral County STEM Network will host the eighth annual Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Festival for area students and parents Saturday, March 28, from noon – 4 p.m. at WVU Potomac State College.

Representing Mineral County Technical Center (MCTC), Jim Spurling will be presenting an “Additive and Subtrative Manufacturing Processes” with a demonstration using 3D printing and CNC routing techniques.

Spurling teaches digital eectronics, and Introduction to Engineering Design for high school students at MCTC. A few of the certifications that students can earn at the MCTC include lean manufacturing, welding, computer repair, and digital literacy, Autodesk Inventor and OSHA 10.

Mineral County offers one of the few Project Lead the Way Engineering programs in West Virginia, which empowers students to engage in design thinking as they collaborate on real world projects. MCTC offers four classes - an introduction to engineering design, principles of engineering, digital electronics, and engineering design and development. Completers design and build a project which they present to professionals.

The STEM festival is a great opportunity for our students to engage in and showcase their talents in the field of Engineering,” says Lorett Mick, MCTC principal. “The Mineral County Technical Center is always excited to be a part of this event that encourages youth to explore the multitude of opportunities that are available in the fields encompassed in STEM.”

The mission of the festival is to re-invigorate the interest of our youth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities and careers by producing and presenting compelling, exciting, educational and entertaining science gatherings.

The area STEM Festival is an exciting venue to experience the numerous hands-on activities! Business, industry and organizations are encouraged to participate by providing hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics (STEM) activities that stimulate interest and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

For more information on the Mineral County STEM Network visit http://mineralstem.com/ and for regular updates on the STEM Festival like the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MineralCountySTEM.

For further information, call the WVU Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621.





