PETERSBURG — Police say a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning in the city’s Walnut Hill area.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 3 a.m. at the intersection of South Crater Road and South Boulevard. The victim has not been identified, but police are treating it as an active death investigation.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or through the P3Tips app on an electronic device.