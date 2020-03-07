The Jackson County Grand Jury recently retuned 36 indictments on cases involving drug crimes, sexual misconduct, and child neglect, as well as additional charges.

• Holly Hamon, no date of birth provided, Ravenswood, was charged with two counts of unauthorized use of an access device and one count of petit larceny.

• Stephanie Roberts, 33, Charleston, was charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of shoplifting, second offense.

• Barbara Waswick, 38, Pomeroy, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine); one count of conspiracy to commit a drug felony (methamphetamine); and one count of transporting a controlled substance into West Virginia with intent to deliver (methamphetamine).

• Travis Lanham, 22, Ripley, was charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of petit larceny.

• Danny Joe Merinar, 44, Ripley, was charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

• Gary Steven Hamon, 69, Ripley, was charged with one count of first degree sexual assault; one count of first degree sexual abuse; two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust by a child; and one count of using obscene matter to seduce a minor.

• Alexandria Fortino, 32, Sandyville, was charged with one count of grand larceny; one count of conspiracy to commit a felony; one count of gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• Gary Leon Boggess, 39, Ravenswood, was charged with one count of burglary; two counts of breaking and entering; and three counts of petit larceny.

• Mark Dunn, 38, Stonewood, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

• Summer Joy Truille, no date of birth provided, Sandyville, was charged with one count of welfare fraud.

• Timothy King, 49, Cottageville, was charged with one count of driving with license revoked or suspended, third offense, and one count of driving under the influence (DUI), second offense.

• Michael Scott Evans, 25, Evans, was charged with three counts of driving with license revoked or suspended for DUI, third offense; one count of reckless fleeing; and one count of destruction of property valued less than $2,500.

• Stacy Nicole Nelson, 38, Evans, was charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of reckless driving.

• Jason Robert Swindler, 42, Ripley, was charged with three counts of breaking and entering; three counts of grand larceny; one count of attempt to commit a felony; and three counts of destruction of property valued at less than $2,500.

• Derek Alan Coon, 34, Ripley, was charged with one count of attempt to commit a felony: unlawful assault; one count of domestic assault; one count of reckless driving; and two counts of simple possession.

• Robert Michael Parsons, 39, Ripley, was charged with one count of burglary; two counts of breaking and entering; one count of petit larceny; and three counts of simple possession.

• Kristina Nicole McCue, 29, no address provided, was charged with one count of obtaining money by false pretenses in an amount of $1,000 or more.

• Earl Ray Williams, Jr., 49, Ripley, was charged with one count of cultivating marijuana.

• Thomas Ryan Howard, 29, Ravenswood, was charged with two counts of forgery; two counts of uttering; and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

• Tosha Nicole Lang, 37, no address provided, two counts of shoplifting, third offense.

• Justin Ryan Brown, 37, Cottageville, one count of forgery; one count of uttering; and one count of obtaining money by false pretenses in the amount of $1,000 or more.

• Austin Robert Bronk, 21, Ravenswood, one count of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury with criminal penalties.

• Jamie Blake, 48, Gay, was charged with three counts of embezzlement valued at $1,000 or more.

• Brian Scott Moore, 44, Parkersburg, was charged with one count of reckless fleeing.

• Barry Glen Thompson, 57, Ravenswood, was charged with six counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

• Brian Thomas Ash, 19, Saint Albans, was charged with third degree sexual assault.

• Jody Lee Buskirk, 50, Parkersburg, was charged with one count of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

• Kevin Ray Cain, 46, Ripley, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine); three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (marijuana); and one count of attempt to commit a felony: delivery of a controlled substance.

• Joseph David Rayhill II, 32, Ripley, was charged with three counts of breaking and entering; one count of conspiracy to commit a felony; one count of grand larceny; and one count of destruction of property valued at less than $2,500.

• Jeremy Wendell Abels, 34, Gay, was charged with three counts of breaking and entering; three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony; one count of grand larceny; one count of receiving stolen property; and one count of reckless fleeing.

• David Michael Kestner, 37, Ravenswood, was charged with three counts of breaking and entering; three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony; two counts of grand larceny; two counts of receiving stolen property; four counts of burglary; one count of petit larceny; three counts of destruction of property; and one count of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.