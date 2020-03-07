WESTERNPORT - During the Monday evening meeting of the Westernport officials, the approval was given for the community to purchase two pieces of equipment to handle clogged sewerage and water lines.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

The price for the two items is $14,259, and Allen Shapiro, finance commissioner, said, “I recommend the purchase of the items and they be paid for from the late payment fund.”

He also said that the use of the new sewerage line camera and the water pipe locator would save Westernport money.

Shapiro said that the equipment will be utilized to give the exact location of the problem of clogged pipes “instead of digging up the entire street.”

Tim Jackson, the director of public works and water department superintendent, agreed with Shapiro concerning the saving of the town’s money, while he suggested the new equipment “stay in house.”

Shapiro said, “There will be no lending out of the equipment.”

In other business, town attorney Mike Llewellyn presented two documents to the elected officials dealing with floodplain management.

The first reading of Ordinance No. 322020 was given approval by the commissioners and the ordinance is according to federal law to adopt floodplain regulations.

Llewellyn said that part of the ordinance affects the process of purchasing a home that could be in a floodplain.

The second reading of this ordinance will take place during a special meeting of the Westernport council on Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m., with a work session to be held at 6 p.m.

The second document given by Llewellyn was Resolution No. 322020, and the commissioners voted to accept the resolution that contains information as being involved with the Allegany County floodplain management program.