KEYSER - An investigator from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office was in Keyser Friday morning to investigate a late-night fire that left at least two people homeless Thursday night.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - An investigator from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was in Keyser Friday morning to investigate a late-night fire that left at least two people homeless Thursday night.

The fire, which gutted the residence on the corner of Third and Davis streets and spewed heavy smoke which could be seen throughout the town, seemed to be heaviest at the rear of the home, near the back porch, according to assistant chief Garrett Parrish of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department.

Parrish met with fire investigator Joe Vacchio Friday morning to begin an investigation into the source of the blaze.

when the fire call came in at 11 p.m. Thursday, it was reported that one or more people were trapped inside the burning home, but Parrish said the occupants were able to get outside on their own.

One person was taken from the scene by ambulance but Parrish did not believe the injuries were life-threatening.

According to a relative on the scene Friday morning, the occupant of the home was Petrana Leatherman and the home was owned by Winona Hedrick.

Friday, neighbors Karen and Charles Paugh praised the firefighters who worked diligently to keep the flames from spreading to their home, located just inches away from the Leatherman home.

“We were in bed and I heard yelling at about 10:30,” Karen said of the incident. “I got him up and he smelled smoke. Our neighbor knocked on the door and we grabbed the dog and got out,” she said.

“We could see the flames shooting up in the corner by our house.”

The Paughs’ home did sustain some damage, with the siding located next to the burning home melting from the heat.

“It could have been a lot worse,” she said.

Parrish thanked all the area firefighters who responded to the scene, saying, “Everybody really worked well together.”

Leatherman was being assisted by the Red Cross.