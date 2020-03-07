KEYSER - Are you a grandparent who is raising your grandchild? You are not alone. A growing number of West Virginia's kind and caring grandparents are finding themselves responsible for rising their grandchildren.

West Virginia State University has created the Healthy Grandfamilies Program to help support these Grandfamilies across the state. A group of individuals from education, social services, health & mental health, and community leaders have formed the Mineral County Healthy Grandfamilies Coalition to bring the program to the county.

The Health Grandfamilies program provides a series of eight free weekly discussion groups, access to free community resources to which they are entitled, and free follow-up services to connect Grandfamilies to any other resources or information that they are interested in or that may be use useful to them. The discussion groups will also include free refreshments, and free childcare.

Discussion group topics will include: Parenting in the 21st Century, Family Relationships: A New dynamic, Communication: When no one talks and everyone texts, Technology & Social Media: The dangers & pitfalls, Nutrition: Balancing diets when everyone is “on the go,” Navigating the Legal System: Getting past all the legal issues, Self-Care & Health Literacy: How to take care of your own health, Stress Management: Managing your stress – and the stress of your grandchildren, Navigating the School System, and Family Response to Addiction: Coping with a child struggling with substance abuse.

The Mineral County Healthy Grandfamilies Coalition is planning to hold its first discussion groups later this month. The specific dates, times, and the location will be announced soon. If you are interested in participating in the program, would know someone who would benefit from the program, or have any questions, please contact Regina Pancake at 304-788-5467 ext. 115





