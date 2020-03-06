KEYSER - An investigator from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is on the scene of an 11 p.m. fire that left at least two people homeless Thursday night.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - An investigator from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene of an 11 p.m. fire that left at least two people homeless Thursday night.

The fire, which gutted the residence on the corner of Third and Davis streets, seemed to be heaviest at the rear of the home, near the back porch, according to assistant chief Garrett Parrish of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department.

It was originally reported that one or more people were trapped inside the burning home but Parrish said the occupants were able to get outside on their own.

One person was taken from the scene by ambulance but Parrish did not believe the injuries were life-threatening.

According to a relative on the scene Friday morning, the occupant of the home was Petrana Leatherman and the home was owned by Winona Hedrick.



This story will be updated as additional details become available.