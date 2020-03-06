CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that the West Virginia Gold Rush trout program is returning this spring from March 27-April 4 and will be bigger and better than ever including an additional weekend of stockings and a new contest.

“Because so many West Virginians want to participate in this special event I wanted to give them an extra weekend to come out and bring their families and have a chance at catching one of these beautiful golden trout,” said Gov. Justice.

“And to add to this year’s experience the DNR plans to stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout, up from about 40,000 last year. We want as many people as possible to enjoy the thrill of fishing West Virginia’s pristine waters.”

Gold Rush, originally scheduled to start on March 31, will run March 27-April 4. Each day, Division of Natural Resources staff will stock golden rainbow trout in more than 60 lakes and streams across the state, including 16 West Virginia state parks and forests.

Stockings for the Gold Rush are performed in addition to regularly scheduled trout stockings. A list of the stocked waters for this event can be found at goldrushwv.com.





West Virginia Gold Rush Contest

Anglers who catch a golden trout with a numbered tag during Gold Rush can enter the number online with their contact information for a chance to win prizes, ranging from exclusive Gold Rush merchandise to an all-inclusive fishing getaway in West Virginia. All prizes will be announced later in April.

“Gold Rush is a fun event that gets people, especially children and new anglers, excited about trout fishing in our beautiful state,” said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “I want to thank Gov. Justice for his support and giving us the opportunity to extend Gold Rush to include an additional weekend.”

West Virginia State Parks Lodging Special

Families who want to enjoy Gold Rush by taking a weekend trip to a participating West Virginia State Park can use the offer code GOLDRUSH20 at checkout on wvstateparks.com to save 20 percent off their lodge or cabin.

To learn more about the West Virginia Gold Rush visit goldrushwv.com.



