HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker in West Virginia has been sentenced to six months in prison for selling marijuana along his mail route, officials said Monday.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Michael Morton, 55, pleaded guilty to selling marijuana while working as a letter carrier in Huntington between 2015 and 2018.

Morton admitted to distributing around 175 pounds of marijuana during the time frame, Stuart said.

Stuart said Morton was caught after agents saw him delivering a roughly 16-pound (7-kilogram) package of marijuana using his postal delivery truck. He later told authorities he would deliver the packages along his route after they came in through the post office.





