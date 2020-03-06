ELK GARDEN – “We are making headway,” said Elk Garden mayor Marian Droppleman this week as she reported that the audit report for 2018-2019 has been submitted with no concerns.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Droppleman reported that the town was able to save some money during this period.

Additional information for prior years that was requested has been a challenge for the town.

“I didn’t have anything to give them,” said Droppleman, saying that the forensic audit report along with letters from the town and the prosecuting attorney’s office were provided.

The town is continuing to wait for its insurance to settle the claim for the water leak that happened in the fall causing damage to the town hall.

Droppleman explained that an adjustor from Morgantown was in to look at the situation and took pictures over a month ago, but there has been no action taken.

She has been in contact with Charleston as she works through the various offices to find someone who can assist the town.

Droppleman said that she was told that the Board of Risk Management (BRIM) usually has their own person to come, but that has not been the case.

While the town is waiting for the insurance settlement, work is progressing with removal of the floor tile and preparation for painting.

Several individuals completing community service will be working in the town and at the town hall, including cleaning windows and other tasks.

Elk Garden is continuing to send letters to property owners concerning garbage on their properties.

Once notified, residents have seven days to clean up the situation.

Droppleman noted that the two previous properties that were notified were cleaned up and that another letter is going to be sent this month.

The town is looking to start a newsletter, which will be posted on its Facebook page and in locations around town. Anyone with information to be included is asked to contact a member of the mayor and council.

On a final note, the council met with attorney Jason Sites, who has agreed to serve as town attorney.

“I like to try to educate the council and the mayor,” said Sites, adding that “sometimes when the letterhead changes from the Town of Elk Garden to Jason Sites Law Office things move a little faster.”

Sites provided the town with an open meetings checklist for its agenda and notification process. He also touched on the importance of a quorum, minutes, not taking action outside a public meeting and reasons for an executive session.

“That’s where most problems in communities will come,” he said of failure to give notice. “Violating any of this is a crime.”

“We’re just trying to get educated to serve you better,” he said. “I think we can do some good things in Mineral County if we all try.”





