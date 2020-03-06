CARPENDALE – “We would like for a lot of people to sign up,” said Carpendale mayor Casey Lambert as filing for the June election gets underway March 10.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Candidate filing is set for March 10-24 in preparation for the June 9 election at the Holy Cross Church.

Voters will elect a mayor and five commissioners. Currently serving are mayor Casey Lambert and commissioners Butch Armentrout, Barbara “Bobbie” Cover, Mary Jo Hinton, Clarence Murray and Virgil O’Neal.

Candidates must be a resident of the town and a registered voter. Filing fees are $10 for mayor and $5 for commissioner and must be paid at the town hall during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“A lot goes into running this town. We’d like to get a new crowd to sign up so the people have a choice,” said Lambert, who is retiring at the end of his term June 30.

“If you’re not happy with the way we have done things, this is your chance to sign up,” said O’Neal.