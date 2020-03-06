CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Keyser residents Tuesday, March 10, to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the event from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Mineral County Commission Room in the courthouse.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

The event is open to the public; reservations are not required.





