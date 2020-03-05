RAWLINGS - The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit (C3I) has received information from a private citizen about a possible police impersonator who may be trying to stop cars on Rt. 220, during the late evening hours, in the vicinity of Rawlings, High Rock, and McCoole.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been approached by such a subject, has seen a driver being stopped by a suspicious looking vehicle, or who may information about the situation to contact C3I at 301-777-0326.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Allegany/Mineral County Crime Solvers at 301-722-4300, where callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest.