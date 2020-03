PIEDMONT - The remaining three members of the Piedmont City Council have approved the appointments of Rhonda Niland and Greg Harvey to serve on the council.

Niland and Harvey will fill the seats vacated by the recent resignations of Ben Smith and Dawn Beckner.

They were administered the oath of office Wednesday by mayor Paula Boggs.