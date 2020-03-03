PETERSBURG - Frankfort and Petersburg first met on the girls' basketball court this year on Dec. 10 in Short Gap. With Petersburg short-handed on the night, Frankfort exploded offensively for 93 points, their highest scoring output of the year, and defeated the Vikings by 58-points (93-35).

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

PETERSBURG - Frankfort and Petersburg first met on the girls’ basketball court this year on Dec. 10 in Short Gap. With Petersburg short-handed on the night, Frankfort exploded offensively for 93 points, their highest scoring output of the year, and defeated the Vikings by 58-points (93-35).

With a healthy and full squad, and playing at home in Petersburg on Feb. 6, the Vikings stayed close to Frankfort for three full quarters before Frankfort pulled away in the final frame for a much closer 19-point, 80-61 victory.

As Friday night’s matchup between the two was the sectional final, and the third matchup between the two squads on the year, it was logical, based on the score progression of the first two games, to think that Petersburg was capable of inching closer than the last 19-point spread. But then again, with the game being in Short Gap, the large crowd assembled was presented with quite a shock, quarter by quarter, as Petersburg earned and held the upper-hand.

Consider this. Despite Frankfort jumping out to an early 7-2 lead, Petersburg closed out the first quarter on an 11-3 run to secure a 13-10 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter. So maybe Frankfort was simply off to a slow start? In any event, the nice-sized contingent on hand from Petersburg was energized by the Vikings’ quality start.

Frankfort’s Ashley Phillips opened the second quarter by tying the game with a three-point shot (13-13). In fact, the Lady Falcons would open the second quarter on an 8-0 run to gain an 18-13 lead to the satisfaction of the home crowd. But Petersburg did it again, closing the second quarter strong on a 6-0 run to reclaim a one-point, 19-18 halftime lead. With their home-court advantage busted at the mid-point of the game, Frankfort still had the hopes of a successful second half to right their ship that was certainly heading in the right direction.

Then came the second half. Macie Miller wasted no time getting Frankfort back into the lead (20-19) with the first bucket of the second half. After some back and forth between the two teams, Frankfort popped out to a four point lead on two separate occasions, 27-23 and 29-25. But Petersburg did it again, closing the third frame with a 6-0 run to reclaim a 31-29 lead at the conclusion of three quarters.

By now, despite faith in their team, a feeling of nervousness descended on the home standing Frankfort crowd. That nervousness grew as Petersburg maintained their lead deep into the fourth quarter, growing it to as much as five points (35-30) at one point in the fourth quarter. As late as the 2:01 mark of the game’s final stanza, Petersburg, fueled partially by their fervent supporters, maintained a four-point, 37-33 lead.

It was gut check time for Frankfort, in a game they had trailed in throughout, time was running out. Enter the heroes in the game’s final 2:01, in this case, sophomore Marié Perdew and seniors Makenna Douthitt, Ashley Phillips and Macie Miller. Each played a big role in Frankfort earning the 44-38 victory with their play down the stretch, beginning with Perdew.

“I took her (Perdew) out of the game, because it looked like they were getting in her head. It just looked like she lost her composure for a little bit, so I took her out and let her sit there for a couple minutes. She came to me, looked at me and said, ‘I’m ready,’ and she said, ‘get me the ball,’ and that’s what we did. She came up huge with those two moves at the end where she got them off their feet. She has very good outside moves, very good footwork, then made some clutch foul shots, she’s our best foul shooter, what better person to have at the line in a situation like that,” Frankfort coach Mike Miller explained.

After re-entering the game, at the 2:01 mark, Perdew, with her team trailing by four-points (37-33), drove hard to the basket, beginning beyond the three-point line, drawing a foul. At the line, Perdew hit her two foul shots to inch Frankfort closer (37-35).

Sixteen game seconds later, Perdew went strong to the basket again, this time from the left side, and again drew the foul. Perdew then again sunk both free throws to tie the game at 37 points apiece, and on back to back offensive plays and four made foul shots, give Frankfort the all-important momentum.

Petersburg would hit a free throw one-minute later at the 42-second mark to regain the 38-37 lead. Now it was senior-leader Makenna Douthitt’s turn. Douthitt drove the ball the length of the court, and with 32.7 seconds remaining, was fouled while making a two-point bucket which re-claimed the lead for the Falcons (39-38). Douthitt sunk the ensuing foul shot to extend the lead for Frankfort to two points (40-38).

“Makenna is one of the girls that was injured, so hats off to her for sucking it up big time. She was in tears at one time on the bench, and she didn’t want to come out, she didn’t want me to see that she was crying. But, she’s our rock and anytime the ball is in her hands down low, I feel confident. I want her to play more with her back to the basket, because her footwork and her moves inside are second to none in my opinion. The way she makes people miss, she’s special when she’s doing that. That’s what it took, she got the basket and the and one,” Miller explained.

Now up 40-38, Frankfort would get clutch free throws, two each to be exact, from seniors Ashley Phillips (21.1 seconds) and Macie Miller (8.3 seconds) to close out the game with a 44-38 victory.

“It was too tight. My heart right now is racing, I’m sweating from my heart racing. What an unbelievable effort from these girls. You know their backs were against the wall again, they really were against the wall in this game. Their resiliency, you know, they just refuse to lose, and it showed again tonight,” a relieved Miller said after the contest.

According to Miller, “What a game by Petersburg, it was an unbelievable effort by them. They put us in a situation that we’re not used to being in, and that’s being down at our place in the fourth quarter. But like I said, there’s something special about these girls we have, they refuse to lose and what an effort and way to battle on their part.

Petersburg coach Jon Webster was appreciative post-game on the praise given for his team’s performance, “Thanks for the kind words. The girls played their hearts out. It was a great, competitive game that was well played on both sides.”

In the loss, Petersburg was led by Kayla Lantz and Mackenzie Kitzmiller with eight points each, followed by Jenna Burgess with seven points, and Mickayla Taylor with six points. In addition, Carly Turner contributed five points, followed by Kennedy Kaposy with four points.

In the victory, Frankfort was led by Makenna Douthitt with a game-high 17 points and eight rebounds. Macie Miller also scored in double figures for the Falcons with 10 points, also grabbing seven rebounds. Halley Smith tallied six points and grabbed three steals, while Ashley Phillips netted five points, four steals and four rebounds. Marié Perdew finished with four points and four rebounds.

Frankfort (23-1) will next host Fairmont Senior on Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m. in Short Gap. The two squads previously met on Dec. 30 in Fairmont where the Lady Falcons earned a one-point, 60-59 victory. Fairmont Senior fell 56-52 to North Marion in the region’s other sectional final.Thought the Lady Polar Bears have five losses and an overall record of 19-5, three of those losses have come to top-ranked North Marion, one was to second-ranked Frankfort, and the other to AAA power University.

Friday night’s Frankfort versus Petersburg battle was well worth the price of admission and Thursday’s matchup with Fairmont Senior has the potential to be one for the ages as well. While the Polar Bears are the defending state champions, Frankfort has shown time and time again that they’re up for any challenge this season. They find a way to win, even when the chips are down. One more win and they’ll find themselves in Charleston for the third year in a row.







