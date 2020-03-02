PETERSBURG – A trip to the emergency room can be a stressful time. This is especially true for parents who need to bring family along. To help entertain and to encourage literacy in the Tri-Cities, Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC) and Southside Emergency Care Center in Colonial Heights (SECC) are now offering free children’s books for kids to read while they wait and to take home as a gift.

“Not every parent wants their child to be entertained by an electronic device, phone or tablet. We want to offer another option that helps keep a child’s mind active and encourages learning,” says SRMC’s Chief Nursing Officer Brenda Woodcock.

The books are courtesy of the Soho Center. The Soho Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that helps more than 200,000 children each year by promoting literacy and parent and child education initiatives. To learn more about the SOHO Center go to www.SohoBooks.org and for great children’s literacy tips visit www.kidsliteracy.org.

Soho Center Director Jeanna Beker says, “We’re so happy to partner with Southside Regional Medical Center so children have wonderful books in their lives.”

The books are available in a variety of reading levels and are free to take home to our youngest visitors. Books can be found in the ER waiting areas of SRMC at 200 Medical Park Blvd. in Petersburg and SECC at 60 E Roslyn Ct., Colonial Heights.