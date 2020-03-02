PETERSBURG – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier celebrates Women's History Month with John Mountcastle at 7 p.m. March 5 as he speaks on "Women's Experiences during the Civil War" at the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.

Dr. John W. Mountcastle, Brigadier General, USA (Retired), served as the Army's Chief of Military History from 1994-98. Gen. Mountcastle's military career included command of armored units and staff assignments in the United States and Europe. He also served as an assistant professor at West Point in the Department of History as director of the Army Strategic Studies Institute at the Army's War College.

Gen. Mountcastle has lead professional development programs for corporate, military and student groups at battlefields and historic sites across the United States and Europe. He is a published author and has lectured at the University of Richmond and the Virginia Historical Society. Gen. Mountcastle received his bachelors at the Virginia Military Institute and his masters and doctorate degrees from Duke University.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable (PCWRT) will meet the first Thursday of each month (except June, July, and August) at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm. Annual membership is $40.00. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20.00. Non-members can attend for $5.00 each meeting. Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America's premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp.