KEYSER - The changing of the names of two different roads in Mineral County was approved during the county commission meeting on Tuesday evening.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

Laureldale Road will now be known as Upper Laureldale Road and Patterson Creek Road will be known as Upper Patterson Creek Road.

Luke McKenzie, director of the Mineral County Emergency Services, requested the changes “due to duplicate addresses between us and Grant County.”

He said that the duplicate addresses at times “have caused serious issues for citizens in that area when trying to get help from first responders.”

Roger Leatherman, president of the commission, said that there have been several incidents where an emergency call came in for Mineral County, and the actual location was in Grant County because the exact mailbox numbers are the same in both counties.

Sheriff Jeremy Taylor gave an example when he said that a domestic was reported to be happening on Patterson Creek Road with a valid address given, and nothing could be found in Mineral County.

He said that the incident was in Grant County at the same address and the same road name as the one in Mineral County.

Taylor gave another incident when a car accident with entrapment was reported, and when emergency personnel arrived at the address given in the county, “There was nothing there.”

“We checked with Grant County,” he said, and the accident was in that county.

Taylor said the same type of reported need for emergency services have occurred in Grant County, when “actually they are in Mineral County.”

He added that commissioners in both Mineral and Grant counties are working to make things easier when emergency calls are received on the roadways having the same names.

McKenzie said that Grant County has agreed to “change their portion of Knobley Road to Lower Knobley Road.”

He will be sending letters detailing the changes of the road names to all the residents that are affected by the renaming, in addition to a letter that will serve as proof of the corrected addresses for such items as a driver’s license.