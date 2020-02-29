The Social Butterfly flew into the studio a bit skeptical but came out refreshed, renewed — and not skeptical

Anyone feeling a wee bit overwhelmed these days?

Most people, me included, experience periods of tension triggered by a variety of reasons.

I’m happy to report that a new relaxation and meditation wellness center opened in Chesterfield County recently.

Alpha Wave Adventures founder and CEO Marly Fuller is a Chester native who graduated from Thomas Dale High School and earned her MBA from VCU. Fuller’s new business may require some folks to step outside of their comfort zones a wee bit.

“My mission is exposing people to life-changing practices to better themselves and therefore to better the world...one person at a time,” stated Fuller passionately. “Cheesy, but it’s my heart’s song.”

“In short, we create immersive and interactive experiences that transport groups and individuals into transcendental realms of relaxation and exploration,” explained Fuller. “Whether it’s a meditation class, a workshop, or an individual session, even the most skeptical non-believer can have a profound experience.”

According to Fuller, Alpha Wave Adventures is rooted in science and offers a fun and engaging way to access alpha brain waves.

If lectures about alpha brain waves occurred in high school or college, my mind must have been surfing elsewhere.

“Alpha waves decrease cortisol [the stress hormone] instantly and as your body relaxes you are able to explore your creative subconscious,” explained Fuller. “Your alpha waves are the bridge to your subconscious, so when you consciously explore this state, adventurers are able to tap into a deep well of imagination and creativity.”

At the mention of tapping into my imagination and creativity, I happily decided to become one of Fuller’s adventurers.

“I have not found anything like this ever, which is why I wanted to create it,” stated Fuller. “Sure there are reiki centers and yoga studios that offer meditation, but this center is the antithesis of your typical yoga/meditation studio or relaxation spa, which can feel so stuffy and intimidating.”

Since I tossed this adventure in on the fly, I honestly didn’t know quite what to expect, so I shaved my legs. Ha!

Upon arrival, the first thing I immediately noticed was the ceiling covered in midnight blue satin fabric, and there was an amazing scent in the air.

“I use mostly Lavender essential oils, another relaxation inducing technique,” shared Fuller. “I’m all about getting visitors into that relaxed state as quickly and effortlessly as possible.”

The beautiful walls were painted pale blue to accelerate relaxation and zen green to inspire creative insight.

Fuller made me feel right at home and asked me to remove my shoes.

While being smudged all around my body, even the soles of my feet, I immediately thought about how some people use sage to remove spirits.

“Again, rooted in science, smudging neutralizes the positive ions in the atmosphere; positive ions are put off by electronics and have an adverse effect on us, making us feel negative and sometimes even causing depression,” explained Fuller. “The sage reverses this effect and causes relaxation, normalizes breathing, reduces blood pressure, and relieves stress.

“Smudging also was found in several studies to reduce airborne bacteria and serves as a powerful antibacterial,” added Fuller. “So, it’s a great way to clean people off when they come into the center.”

Fuller then asked me to take a seat, and we chatted for about 15 minutes about what I was looking to transmute, areas of my life that feel stressful, and past experiences that may be messing with my mojo today.

The new center includes four rooms which are each bursting with art pieces created by local artists.

“The art is to spark imagination and immerse people in the creative experience they have from the moment they walk in the door,” stated Fuller.

After playing with several quirky pillow creatures created by artist Arianna Hayes, I made my way to the room where the magic happens!

Considered dangerous to listen to while driving, Fuller’s favorite music, the soundtrack “Weightless” by Marconi Union, instantly put me in nap mode.

Fuller instructed me to lie on my back upon the piece of furniture that one would typically find in a doctor’s office, however, Fuller’s was draped with pretty material.

After taking a couple of deep breaths upon Fuller’s instructions to help me relax, I experienced a guided visualization, reiki, and tuning forks.

“A mission of mine is to give people a safe, fun, enjoyable way to tap into a deeply relaxed state,” shared Fuller. “I have created an environment that helps you enter that state immediately, and then I take individuals on an adventure in their alpha wave state.”

The mini-guided tour in my mind relaxed me even further. At the beginning of the journey, Fuller asked me to take an object with me on my trip. So, I grabbed the first thing that came to my mind...my ring.

We walked through a forest, and when we reached the grassy meadow, Fuller asked me to set my object beside me. Of course, in my mind, I grabbed a pillow to place my ring upon so I wouldn’t lose it in the long grass.

Then, Fuller in a soft tone informed me the sun was shining upon my face which I indeed began to feel; she then told me the sun was beaming down upon my object.

Wowza! In my vision, rainbow prisms were shooting from my ring like they would from a crystal.

What happened next during the reiki and also the biofield tuning was pretty amazing.

“Reiki is defined as an ancient Japanese relaxation technique, accessible by anyone who wants to learn how,” explained Fuller. “And, biofield tuning uses distinct sound frequencies created by tuning forks to eliminate tension in the body.”

During reiki, “universal energy” is said to be transferred through the palms of the practitioner to the patient in order to encourage emotional or physical healing.

In the past, I had heard about reiki and was a wee bit skeptical, but I’m a believer now.

During the technique, I could feel the heat from Fuller’s palms exist at more than one place on my body; there’s no way she could have been at my forehead and my feet at the same exact time.

Another hard-to-believe moment was when my body relaxed even deeper while Fuller used the tuning forks; I thought I was already relaxed as far as I could go, however, upon about the third tuning ding, I felt my body release even more tension that still existed.

After my one-hour Alpha Wave Exploration session, a debriefing took place about my experiences, symbolism, or questions that arose during my adventure.

Fuller was very knowledgeable and described things in a manner which made it very easy to comprehend.

How did Fuller acquire her skills?

After graduating from Dale in 2001, Fuller dove deeper and traveled to Rishikesh, India for a 200-hour meditation teacher training, completed nearly 100 hours of training and client practice to become a Reiki Master at the Virginia Center for Reiki in Charleston, South Carolina, and lastly she received certification in Biofield Tuning.

“I’ve studied Eastern meditation philosophies since I was seventeen, but it was when I started experiencing the effects of chronic stress in a former leadership role that I began working to change my habits and behavior.” shared Fuller.

According to Fuller, her relaxation techniques started with her husband Brandon Fuller who is a US Marine Corps veteran.

“After two tours in Iraq, Brandon lives with TBI [traumatic brain injury], PTSD, and several body ailments,” shared Fuller. “These treatments have brought him such peace, a word that is not in many veteran’s with PTSD.

“I served two tours in Fallujah, Iraq as part of a mechanized scout platoon, doing area and route reconnaissance in zones with a lot of insurgent activities like IEDs,” shared Brandon Fuller. “The daily stress and anxiety of waiting for the next explosive to go off had an impact on everyone I served with, and a lot of them turned to drugs, alcohol, or even suicide after our tours.

“As far as what she does, I wouldn’t say there is a single technique that works best for PTSD or anxiety,” added Brandon. “Everyone is different, and I even find different things to be more helpful at different times.

“When I say meeting Marly saved my life... I mean that literally,” stated Brandon sincerely. “Marly has a true gift of empathy and is seemingly able to sense what you as recipient are experiencing and which of her tools can best help you.

“I spent two years during my MBA studies at VCU in 2014 creating and testing hypotheses in the workplace for managing stress through meditation, breath work, and mindset management at the American Red Cross,” said Fuller. “Employee engagement improved dramatically [up 80%], turnover decreased dramatically, and the people in my programs were tapping into the most creative solutions for problems.”

According to Fuller, after she started applying the same techniques in the workplace that she used on her husband she witnessed similar results.

“We knew it was time to create an organization that would help as many people as possible to access these healing experiences,” stated Fuller.

"I have to admit I was a little skeptical when staff told me that we were bringing in an Alpha Waves expert, but after about two minutes I was hooked,” stated the chief idea officer at Madison+Main, David Saunders of Richmond.

“Marly wowed us with her knowledge and showed us some very cool techniques that have led to more positive and creative thinking,” added Saunders. “Our team was absolutely floored!"

How does Marly respond when she encounters a naysayer/non-believer?

“I am a skeptic expert! This is why I love how much scientific proof there is out there right now,” stated Fuller boldly. “You cannot deny these measurable techniques and the resulting feelings they provide.”

Fuller’s first reiki teacher compared it to our knowledge of electricity saying, “How much do you really know and understand about how it works, but we trust it ‘will’ power on when we flip the switch and don’t question it much more than that.”

“People are coming out of the woodwork to hire me for corporate workshops because this is such a needed service for stressed employees,” shared Fuller excitedly. “A sign that I’m on the right path.

“The best part is that it all feels so good, nothing about this feels forced or like it’s a job,” shared Fuller. “It feels more like this was the tune that was always in my heart that I am finally singing aloud.”

I loved my experience from the moment I entered!

After experiencing Fuller’s relaxation techniques, I emerged from my chrysalis feeling energized, giddy - yet - a wee bit woozy ready to flutter onward leaving my stress behind.

With Fuller’s mission to help anyone and everyone learn how to de-stress, the positive results to the community are endless!

Visit www.alphawaveadventures.com or call 804-821-8841 to learn more or to book a session to take place at the wellness center located at 9510 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield VA in Suite 150.

Would you like to display your artwork?

Fuller is chairing the Chester Community Association committee ’Awakening the Arts Initiative to create Chester as a Village for the Arts’.

“In addition to my center, we have other businesses who have offered their walls as pop-up galleries,” described Fuller. “No experience is necessary; we are not judges or critics, we are merely vessels for artists to display their work.”

Interested artists can send an email to explore@alphawaveadventures.com with an image of their work, the size, and when they are available to show.

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, can be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI