HOPEWELL — Learn all about Bees, Trees, and Clean Water and environmental restoration work in Hopewell at two separate events the first week of March.

“Are you interested in creating beautiful native landscaping in your own backyard that provides habitat for bees, other pollinators, and wildlife? Do you want to learn about the role trees and native plants play in keeping our streams and rivers healthy? Join our Bees, Trees, and Clean Water workshop in Hopewell,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Grassroots Coordinator Gabby Troutman.

The workshop takes place on Saturday, March 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Appomattox Regional Library at 209 East Cawson Street. It includes a discussion from experts from CBF and the Virginia Department of Forestry, as well as a walking tour of nearby restoration projects. Lunch will be provided. Required advance registration is $10 and is available by clicking here or by contacting Gabby Troutman at 804-258-1605 or GTroutman@cbf.org.

On Tuesday, March 3, learn all about CBF’s work with the City of Hopewell to plant trees and install practices that reduce polluted runoff at the Wonder City Garden Club’s annual spring lecture. Attendees will learn the design principles behind “conservation corners” to attract birds, bees and other pollinators to the landscape. The free event features a presentation led by CBF Virginia Outreach and Advocacy Director Ann Jurczyk, a certified Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professional Level 2 Designer and Installer. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 1107 West Broadway in Hopewell.