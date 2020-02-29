KEYSER- Everyone is invited to learn how to prepare meals that are healthy, easy to make and delicious during the upcoming Dining With Diabetes classes.

Recipes will be demonstrated with the opportunity to taste each one and participants will learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, exercise and how to understand common diabetes-related medical tests.

Everyone will receive recipe booklets and handouts.

Classes start Wednesday, March 4. The WVU Mineral County Extension Office and community partners will be offering the Dining with Diabetes classes through Wednesday, March 11 and 18 from 33-5 p.m., at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church on South Mineral Street in Keyser.

Dining with Diabetes is a once a week class that runs for three weeks. For the best benefit participants should attend all class sessions.

Persons with diabetes, their family members and caretakers are welcome to attend. The class will be especially helpful for the newly diagnosed. Past participants who need a refresher are also welcome. Classes are FREE but space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Diabetes is a very serious and costly disease. Research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood glucose (sugar) levels eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly can lower their risks of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life.

Dining with Diabetes is sponsored in Mineral County by the WVU Extension Service, WVU Potomac Valley Hospital, Mineral County Family Resource Network (MCFRN) and Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS).

Register today by calling Sherry Whisner with the WVU Extension Service, at 304-788-3621.





