KEYSER - Together, collaborative partners will host the eighth annual STEM Festival on Saturday, March 28, from noon – 4 p.m. at WVU Potomac State College, Keyser Campus.

Presenters will share hands-on science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) activities that stimulate interest and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Since the Mineral County STEM Network initiated the first STEM Festival in 2013, planning for the event has been a positive collaboration.

“One of my favorite things is when a group of people come together to make good things happen for our youth that otherwise would not exist,” says Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension Service 4-H agent. “By ourselves it is too much, but together it happens, we have a better event and it is more fun!”

“This popular family educational event, with 1000+ in attendance each year, all began through funding with the Community Trust Foundation (CTF),” says Miltenberger. The seed funding laid the foundation for a sustainable collaboration that benefits area youths and families through numerous compelling and exciting hands on STEM activities.

The Mineral County STEM Festival is now self-sustaining through volunteer efforts, collaborative partners, and donors which include Boggs Supply, Northrop Grumman, WVU Medicine, and UPMC Western Maryland.

CTF is committed to building stronger communities in Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral counties by providing administrative services and financial management to philanthropic funds. For more information on contributing to an existing fund or establishing a new charitable fund, please call 301-876-9172 or email info@ctfinc.org.

For regular updates on the STEM Festival, like the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MineralCountySTEM.

For further information, call the WVU Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621.







