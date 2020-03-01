KEYSER - Beginning Monday, March 2, your hometown news source will be operating out of a new location!



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

After 10 years in the former car dealership at 21 Shamrock Dr. just outside Keyser, the Mineral Daily News Tribune is moving back inside the Keyser city limits to 455 S. Mineral St.

The News Tribune has consistently served as the best and most comprehensive news source for Keyser and the surrounding communities for over 100 years. In that time, the company has of course seen many changes and currently is no longer in need of such a large space.

It is our hope that the building can be better utilized by a larger company.

The staff at the News Tribune is looking forward to continuing to serve our community with the best local, regional and state news coverage - both in print and digital - and the best advertising opportunities in print, digital, preprint, flyers, and much more.

Once things are unpacked and in place at the new office, we hope to hold a ribbon cutting and open house, but in the meantime, we will be open for business as usual beginning 8 a.m. Monday!

We look forward to the next 100 years!



NOTE: Our phones are not yet in working order, but you can contact us by email at newsroom@newstribune.info for news or cbraithwaite@newstribune.info for advertising.