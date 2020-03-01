KEYSER - Honoring the annual maple season, the eight-county region of West Virginia's Potomac Highlands will be joining with the rest of the state to highlight all things maple on Saturday, March 21, and Mineral County will be no exception.

KEYSER - Honoring the annual maple season, the eight-county region of West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands will be joining with the rest of the state to highlight all things maple on Saturday, March 21, and Mineral County will be no exception.

The county’s two sugar houses, Indian Water Maple Company and Potomac State College Sugar Shack, will be open and holding tours on this day. Visitors are invited to see the local family-owned and operated sugar houses and participate in a variety of activities. Sugar house activities can range from tree tapping and boiling demonstrations to tours and sampling.

If you have never experienced a “sugar camp,” now is your chance!

Along with the tours, Mineral County Tourism is inviting everyone to come out and shop the first annual Mineral County Maple Market. Vendors will be set up selling homemade “maple themed” products on March 21 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The market is being held at the Starcher Agriculture Complex on the Potomac State College campus and is conveniently located across the street from the PSC Sugar Shack!

If you’re interested in touring a local sugar camp, you can find them at these addresses: Indian Water Maple Company, 1761 Burgess Hollow Rd, New Creek, WV 26743; Potomac State College Sugar Shack, 471 Parkview Dr., Keyser, WV 26726.

Indian Maple will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and PSC will be open from 10 am-3pm.

Along with our Sugar Camps, we have local businesses and organizations participating in the maple festivities. Laurel Dale Church will be holding their annual Maple Breakfast on the 21st from 7am to noon. The menu includes: Pancakes, Buckwheat cakes, bacon, sausage, and sausage gravy. The Candlewyck Inn will be having a “maple themed” dinner menu. That menu will be available from 4pm until close. M&S Bakery will be open with a maple themed menu from 10a.m.-3 p.m.

Finally, Queen’s Point Coffee will be open and serving maple themed coffee drinks.

A flyer is being shared on the Mineral County Tourism Facebook page with the names of the different artisans setting up to sell their maple products. Items for sale at market include baked goods and candy, dog treats, handcrafted wooden items, handcrafted quilted items, pork products, art, and more!

Mountain Arts Guild will be set up at the market as well holding free children activities. The activities include maple leaf coloring, face painting, and a DIY take-home marigold planter. Bring the kids and have some fun!

If you have any questions about Maple Day, please contact Ashley Centofonti at Mineral County Tourism by calling 301-790-7081 or by emailing mineralcocvb@gmail.com. Let's celebrate all things maple here in Mineral County!






