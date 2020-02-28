KEYSER - Had Eric Murphy not resigned his position on the Keyser City Council, mayor Damon Tillman said it was his intention to replace him on the Water Board at Wednesday's council meeting.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Had Eric Murphy not resigned his position on the Keyser City Council, mayor Damon Tillman said it was his intention to replace him on the Water Board at Wednesday’s council meeting.

According to Tillman, Murphy shared confidential information from an executive session of the city’s Water Board.

“I want to make a statement on what transpired here,” Tillman said. “We had a supervisor we replaced. Mr. Murphy was the commissioner over that supervisor. Mr. Murphy voted to terminate the supervisor and it was unanimous.

“Mr. Murphy then left that executive session and went right out and told that supervisor what had happened (in the meeting) and that was wrong.”

Murphy told the News Tribune Thursday, however, that he spoke to no one and the supervisor had heard the news from someone else.

“Actually, that specific meeting I went home afterwards and refrained myself from talking with him,” he said.

“The supervisor in question already knew something was going on.”

Council member Jennifer Junkins seemed to agree with Tillman.

“There’s a right way to do things and a wrong way to do things,” she said during Wednesday’s meeting. “Things like this need to be brought out in the appropriate way.”





