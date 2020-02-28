SHORT GAP - On Monday, the Philip Barbour Lady Colts defeated Keyser 56-41 in a bit of an upset in the first round of the sectional playoffs. Their reward? A date with the red-hot Frankfort Lady Falcons, the second-ranked team in West Virginia class AA and a squad with 17 consecutive wins heading into the contest.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

SHORT GAP - On Monday, the Philip Barbour Lady Colts defeated Keyser 56-41 in a bit of an upset in the first round of the sectional playoffs. Their reward? A date with the red-hot Frankfort Lady Falcons, the second-ranked team in West Virginia class AA and a squad with 17 consecutive wins heading into the contest.

Frankfort most certainly flexed their muscles, leaving no doubt as to why they’re ranked so highly and riding such a long win-streak. At the conclusion of Wednesday night’s matchup with Philip Barbour in Short Gap, a 78-39 drubbing, Frankfort can now lay claim to an 18-game win streak, and a date tonight with Petersburg for the sectional title.

“Overall, I’m pleased, I think we had one quarter where I wasn’t real satisfied, and that was the second quarter. I think we came out an played a solid first quarter, played an unbelievable third quarter, and of course the fourth quarter, I’m not so much worried about,” Frankfort coach Mike Miller explained after the contest.

Frankfort started out on fire with a 15-0 run to begin the game. All totaled, when the first quarter ended, the Lady Falcons laid claim to a decided 20-3 advantage. In the second quarter, the one Coach Miller was less than pleased about, Frankfort still produced a 12-7 advantage to take a commanding, 22-point, 32-10 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, the one Miller described as “unbelievable,” Frankfort scored an astounding 33 points, yielded only 18, and took a large, 37-point, 65-28 lead into the fourth quarter. In the final frame, playing largely from the bench, Frankfort outscored the Colts 13-11 to earn the 78-39 victory.

“I think our bench came in and did a very good job in the fourth quarter, since they decided they were going to continue to press. I was kind of concerned, but I think our backups, our bench, handled that very well. But, it was that first and third quarter I think that lifted us tonight,” Miller stated.

According to Miller, “Getting our backups in helps ease my thought process whenever we need to sub somebody who picks up a cheap second foul early or gets a little winded. You just never know when you’re going to need to call upon somebody, so it is up to the girls to be mentally ready. We want to be able to do that with comfort, and not be anxious about it. Tonight, I think they came in and executed well, and the effort and hustle was there.

Frankfort was led in scoring by Marié Perdew with 21 points, followed by Halley Smith and Ashley Phillips with 12 points each, and Makenna Douthitt with 11 points. In addition, Macie Miller tallied nine points, Kaitlyn Crist four points, Michelle Phillips three points, and Haley Malone, Izzy Layton and Mackenzie Long two points each.

Douthitt pulled down eight rebounds, Miller five, and Ashley Phillips four to lead Frankfort. Miller led in team assists with eight, Douthitt had five and Ashley Phillips four. Ashley Phillips led the team in steals with nine, followed by Miller with four, and Crist and Smith with three each.

In the losing effort, Philip Barbour was led by Averi Carpenter and Alyssa Hill with 13 and 11 points respectively. In addition, Emily Dennison netted seven points, Darcy Knight four points, and Sara Simon three points. Finally, Mattie Marsh closed out the scoring with one point.

With the victory, Frankfort (22-1) will host Petersburg tonight at 7 p.m. at Frankfort. According to Miller, “Petersburg is a much-improved team, they’re well-coached, they’re tough, they’re physical. They remind me a little of Fairmont Senior when it comes to their physicality. They are also similar to Southern in that they execute their man to man defense so well. They’re a tough out for us, they gave us fits, and we understand it’s not going to be an easy win for us, we’re going to have to come prepared.”



