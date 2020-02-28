Reigning 2020 Miss America Camille Schrier entertained Colonial Heights students with reading, photos and ’elephant toothpaste’

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — It is not often that Miss America comes to your school, and if she does, it is a really big deal.

That is just how Tussing Elementary School treated Camille Schrier’s visit Wednesday morning. The reigning 2020 titlist and noted science enthusiast came to help kick off the school’s STEAM 2020 Day, where she read to students and showed off a science experiment.

And of course, took pictures — lots of pictures — with the students.

Schrier, a Virginia Commonwealth University pharmacy major, captured the nation’s attention, not to mention the Miss America crown, with her now-famous "Elephant Toothpaste" experiment.

Dressed in a lab coat, goggles and rubber gloves, Schrier demonstrated catalytic decomposition, using a combination of hydrogen peroxide, potassium iodide, warm water, food coloring, dish soap and yeast. The combination makes a giant blob that Miss America told the kids looked like "elephant toothpaste."

As the young eyes grew wider with each step, Schrier carefully mixed the ingredients together. The more hydrogen peroxide she added, the bigger the blob would get.

The audience was not disappointed when the experiment triggered a bog, colorful explosion, Soon, the whole makeshift lab was covered in a big blob of elephant toothpaste,

So was the classroom’s ceiling.

"This one went a lot higher than some of our previous ones," stated Schrier. "So, I apologize for hitting your ceiling.

Kindergarten teachers Renee Best and Jessica Resnick, who volunteer their time leading STEAM events, were thrilled having Schrier visit their school.

"We saw the performance of Schrier’s talent," shared Resnick. "We liked that she took a risk by performing a non-traditional talent."

Best added, "As a biochemist, Schrier’s commitment to science sends an important message to our young learners and supports the mission of our STEAM events."

Pomp and ceremony

The majesty of Miss America’s visit was not lost on the Tussing staff and students. They treated her arrival with royalty.

Fifth-grader Vito Mirro, decked out in suit and bow tie, escorted Schrier through the school. Tussing’s own pageant queen, fourth-grader Kherington Geist, wore her dress, heels, sash and crown to greet Miss America, later trading the heels for red tennis shoes, adding, "These feel much better."

"I wasn’t nervous at all, " Vito said of his escorting duties.

Before her experiment, Schrier read the book, "Ada Twist, Scientist" to students in pre-kindergarten through second grade. All of the students had dressed in pink and blue, which are Schrier’s favorite colors.

"The cool thing about Ada is she asks questions," shared Schrier. "She asks a lot of questions so she can learn how the world works. When you’re in class, and your teachers are teaching you about science and teaching you about research, it’s okay to ask questions. Research is how we figure out about all the cool things in the world from slime to medicines and computers."

Then it was picture time, and not just for the students. Colonial Heights Police Captain Dann Ferguson, a big fan, could not resist having his photo taken with her.

"I’ve been a big fan since she introduced science into the Miss Virginia pageant," stated Ferguson. "It was new and innovative."

Prior to the experiment, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students serenaded Schrier with the Tussing STEAM Day song.

After she finished her experiment, Schrier offered words of encouragement for the students.

"This is really important in terms of science," Schrier said. "But again I would like you to remember that no matter what you do in your life, if you like science or if you like something else, it’s important that you do what you like and continue to explore it."

Teachers and administrators in attendance could not hide their excitement and appreciation for Schrier coming to their school.

"She is the most real and kind-hearted individual with a pure love of science," said Colonial Heights High School chemistry teacher Dana Barefoot who assisted Schrier during the experiment. "Working with her just made us realize how much we love science as well. "Was I afraid the experiment wouldn’t go off? Of course, because science doesn’t always work. This was just perfect for the students to see how fun and wonderful STEAM careers can be."

"It’s a phenomenal feeling just to have Miss America here and embrace us," said principal Remus James. "She’s an advocate for STEAM, and loves science which allows our students to see the importance of what we’re teaching in school."

"This is definitely the first time we’ve had a Miss America visit," stated teacher Kim Boyd, who has taught at Tussing for close to 30 years. "It’s so exciting to have her as a role model to come and talk to the kids about the importance of science and education."

Even the kids were impressed with their royal visitor.

"It was cool," shared fifth-grader Landon Bell. "When we were doing our research about Miss America’s experiment, we watched her video from the pageant."

"I’m shocked she’s here," shared Kherington. "I hope to wear her crown someday."

Schrier, the fourth pageant winner from Virginia, said during the Tussing visit that as Miss America, she no longer controls her schedule. But making visits like Tussing are important as she pushes her platform of science and education.

"This was one of the primary things I was hoping to do when I started at the local level at Miss Virginia," she said "I was Miss Dominion and hoping that if I could be able to travel to schools and do some science outreach, that would be a win for me. And so, I started doing that in Virginia once I was Miss Virginia And now I get to do that around the country which is just a wonderful opportunity and it’s what I needed when I was their age."

Her own struggles

As a child, Miss America 2020 was diagnosed with a mild form of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a genetic connective tissue disorder that causes chronic joint pain and fatigue.

"I am able to do this job with the most help," she said. "I have to make sure that I’m taking care of myself and getting enough rest."

She also tries to exercise regularly because that is a big part of E-DS treatment. Because of not having the proper amount of collagen in her body, regular workouts are crucial to staying limber.

"My life is very much doing my job and taking care of myself and I don’t have a lot of time for other things right now, because I have to make sure that I am prepared to do this job, because it is strenuous," Schrier said.

"It’s a hard life to live, and I’m blessed that I don’t have it to the extent that some other people do, but I absolutely do have it. And, it’s a pain in the neck!

"Staying fit and paying attention to your nutrition intake is the best thing you can do. There's not much you can do to treat it otherwise. So just the little lifestyle changes, and quite honestly they’re good for you in the long run anyway."