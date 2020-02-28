KEYSER - Fort Ashby resident Hannah Carman would like to have peace and quiet in the area of her home on Wagoner Lane in Fort Ashby.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - Fort Ashby resident Hannah Carman would like to have peace and quiet in the area of her home on Wagoner Lane in Fort Ashby.

However, the petition she presented to the Mineral County Commission on Tuesday showed her wish is impossible because she said all-terrain vehicles are present on her neighborhood roadway on a daily basis, creating not only noise, but an excessive dust problem.

She was not listed as an agenda item for the meeting of the commissioners but was able briefly to present a petition signed by residents that feel the same as she does. They desire for the all-terrain vehicles to be prohibited on Wagoner Lane.

Carman was accompanied to the commission meeting by her in-laws, John and Cindy Carman, who have lived on the road for 35 years, and they too object the dust and noise

In a later interview with Carman on this subject she said that 92 percent of those living in the 13 homes along Wagoner Lane signed the petition that was presented to the commission.

“The noise of the all-terrain vehicles is annoying,” Carman said, adding that she has asked those operating the vehicles to stop, and, “They just smile” and keep going.

She has been in contact with the county’s sheriff’s department and state police, citing the all-terrain vehicles are disturbing the peace.

According to Wagoner, at least four all-terrain vehicles, that could include four wheelers, dirt bikes and side-by-sides, are on Wagoner Lane and often, “There could be 12 on the road.”

She sighted the West Virginia code chapter 17F, article one, paragraph three that handles the rules for all-terrain vehicles.

Carman said Wagoner Lane is a dirt road and is maintained by the area’s state road department.

She said that often at the dinner table, conversation is impossible because of the loud noise of the all-terrain vehicles.