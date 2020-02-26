KEYSER - Keyser City Council candidate Harry “Billy” Meek has been appointed to fill the remainder of one of the current vacancies on the council.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Mayor Damon Tillman recommended Meek’s appointment Wednesday evening, calling him a “proven leader” who is well known in the community and has done well in his chosen career.

“We need people that’s going to guide and direct the city to bigger and better things,” Tillman said. “We’ve got good people on here now and we need to add to that.”

Council member Jennifer Junkins made the motion to accept Meek, and William Zacot seconded it. The motion carried 3-0.

Tillman also said he wanted to make it clear that Meek would be filling the seat vacated by Eric Murphy, who tendered his resignation last week.

Meek is one of eight candidates currently on the ballot for the three seats coming open this year - Murphy’s seat, the seat currently held by Mike Ryan, and the seat that has remained open since Terry Liller resigned in October.



