CUMBERLAND – A month-long, multi-agency investigation led to the arrest Monday of a Westernport man on drug charges in Allegany County.

Gregory Allen Clark, of Westernport, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, drug possession and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Clark is being held without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center.

On Monday, members of the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force, with the assistance of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack, Maryland State Police STATE Team, Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and Cumberland City Police, served two search and seizure warrants in the 16000 block of National Highway in Frostburg and the 200 block of Ross Street in Westernport. The search and seizure warrants were a result of a month-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Allegany County area.

Investigators seized suspected methamphetamines and cocaine, packaged for resale along with drug packaging material and cash as a result of the search and seizure warrants. Furthermore, a handgun, long riffle and ammunition were also recovered by investigators.

Also discovered in the course of serving the search and seizure warrant were two explosive devices. A bomb technician with the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to ensure the explosives were not a danger to the community. Additional charges are pending against Clark in connection with the explosive devices.

The investigation is continuing by the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force and the Office of the State Fire Marshall.

The Allegany County Narcotics Task Force is a cooperative effort between the Maryland State Police, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, the Cumberland Police Department and the Allegany County States Attorney’s Office.

You can report suspected drug activity by leaving an anonymous tip at 301-759-4660, or by visiting the Crime Solvers website, www.allegany-mineralcrimesolvers.com








