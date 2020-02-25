KEYSER - Keyser High School head football coach Sean Biser has been chosen to take over the football program at Morgantown High School.

From Staff Reports

WV Metro News reported Tuesday evening that the Monongalia County Board of Education approved his appointment during their regularly scheduled meeting earlier that evening.

"We are very excited to welcome Sean Biser to the Mohigan family," MHS athletic director John Bowers told the statewide news site.

Biser has served at the helm of the Golden Tornado football program for 16 years.

