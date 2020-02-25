KEYSER - From the food we eat to the clothes we wear, agriculture is a part of our daily lives.

For the News Tribune

KEYSER - From the food we eat to the clothes we wear, agriculture is a part of our daily lives.

More than 700,000 FFA members - including those in Mineral County - will celebrate the role agriculture plays in our lives while sharing the message of agricultural education as part of National FFA Week (Feb. 22-Feb. 29).

National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to host activities that raise awareness about the role FFA plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education. National FFA Week always runs Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday.

The National FFA board of directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, in recognition of Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more. The organization’s mission is to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population.

Today, FFA continues to help the next generation meet new agricultural challenges, develop unique talents and explore a broad range of career pathways. Today’s FFA members are tomorrow’s future biologists, chemists, veterinarians, engineers and entrepreneurs.

National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to share agriculture with their fellow students as well as their communities. Chapters also give back to their communities through service projects and recruit students to become FFA members.

Mineral County FFA continues to celebrate being West Virginia’s largest FFA chapter, with 261 active members.

To become an high FFA member, students can enroll in one of the various agriculture education classes in the areas of introduction to agriculture, agricultural mechanics , aquaculture, plant and horticulture sciences, companion, equine and large animal science floriculture, oxy acetylene welding, natural resources and fish and wildlife management at the Mineral County Technical Center and Frankfort High School.

At the eighth grade level, Mineral County students also have the opportunity to become middle school FFA members in a cooperative program between Keyser and Frankfort Middle and the Mineral County FFA Agriculture Education Department.