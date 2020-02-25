Charles and Mari Hardenbergh had similar allegations stemming from a July 2019 encounter dropped against them with the stipulation they could be brought back

PETERSBURG - Abduction charges have been reopened against a Petersburg lawyer and his wife after an earlier case against them was not prosecuted.

Charles Vanevera “Van” Hardenbergh and his wife, Mari Liza Hardenbergh, have both been charged with abduction by force, malicious wounding and entering a home to commit assault and battery. They were indicted by a grand jury earlier this month.

Van Hardenbergh also is charged with damaging a phone line to prevent someone from calling 911 and destruction of property, and Mari Hardenbergh faces a separate charge of grand larceny.

The latest charges stem from allegations made during a limousine trip last July from Richmond to Petersburg by the Hardenberghs and the victim. According to police reports, the couple assaulted her in the car, then eventually followed her into her Walnut Hill home where incidents allegedly continued.

They were arrested shortly after the incident and faced several related charges. However, those charges were withdrawn last November in Petersburg General District Court, with the stipulation that they could be refiled if circumstances warranted.

Hopewell’s commonwealth’s attorney, Richard K. Newman, will serve as special prosecutor for the case.

The Hardenberghs named Richmond attorney Lee W. Kilduff as their legal counsel, after having different representation when the charges were originally filed..

Neither Newman or Kilduff have responded to The Progress-Index’s attempts to contact them by phone and email.

Van Hardenbergh is an attorney in Petersburg. His law firm’s website says he specializes in criminal-traffic cases.

Sean Jones can be reached at 804-722-5172 or sjones@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @SeanJones_PI