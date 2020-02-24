The James Madison sophomore catcher has been sidelined through the Dukes’ first several games while recovering from hip surgery

This is the fifth installment in a series of profiles on the players that will make up the inaugural roster for the Tri-City Chili Peppers, the new Coastal Plain League baseball team set to begin play at Colonial Heights’ Shepherd Stadium at the end of May.

From his position from behind home plate, a baseball catcher sees all the action out in front of him.

Current James Madison catcher Travis Reifsnider, who will join the Tri-City Chili Peppers this summer, has indeed had all the action in front of him so far this spring with JMU, but from a different angle than he is accustomed. He has been forced to sit on a perch in the Dukes’ dugout, rather than in a crouch behind the dish.

Reifsnider has yet to see the field for JMU because of injury. A sophomore from Richmond’s Collegiate School, Reifsnider appeared in 29 games during his freshman season of 2019, but has yet to take part in the action this season after suffering a torn labrum in his hip last summer, resulting in surgery in October.

"It’s been tough," he said, via phone. "The rehab process has definitely been a grueling one."

Reifsnider says he’s "right on the cusp" of returning to playing condition, though he’s still awaiting full medical clearance. His rehab sessions, which can last as long as three hours, often keep him away from team practices, making a difficult situation even more so.

When he is around his teammates during practice, Reifsnider has found a new way to participate. Immediately following the surgery in the fall, he channeled his energy into helping his teammates. Using his new vantage point on the outside looking in at sessions and drills, he acted as an assistant coach of sorts, offering constructive criticism if something caught his eye.

"It’s been a good process for me mentally, to appreciate the game even more, and really not take anything for granted everyday at practice, and everyday during rehab," he said.

The injury makes the time Reifsnider will spend in a Chili Pepper uniform this summer especially significant, because, he hopes, it will allow him to regain rhythm and confidence by playing regularly, without the cloud of injury marring his season.

Reifsnider hopes his time at Shepherd Stadium will be reminiscent of his last summer ball experience, when he played for the Harrisonburg Turks of the Valley Baseball League. After an up-and-down freshman season at JMU, in which Riefsnider had eight hits in 41 at-bats, a .195 average, he hit .313 with the Turks before being forced to the bench because of the hip injury.

Having a full season un-blemished by a stint on the trainer’s table is something Reifsnider says he’s looking forward to.

"I think that’ll be really good for me," he said of being able to get consistent playing time. "I think I’ll be able to catch my stride."