Authorities say the Henrico resident left his home Jan. 27 and was last seen in the area of Pocahontas State Park

CHESTERFIELD — Police continue to search for a Henrico man who went missing late last month and was last seen in the vicinity of Pocahontas State Park.

John L. Fergusson, 23, of the 100 block of Adingham Court left his residence Jan. 27 and has not been seen since. Police said he was reportedly heading somewhere near the park, but that was the last anyone heard from him.

Fergusson is a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips app on an electronic device.