PRINCE GEORGE — The majority of Virginians wouldn’t put much thought into the availability of their internet in their area. If they decide to move across town, they are positive there will be internet when they get there.

But for thousands of state residents, mostly in rural areas, that isn’t the case. The Federal Communications Commission estimates that as many as 500,000 people living in rural Virginia counties don’t have broadband access in their homes.

And it is not just rural residents who are suffering. Business growth in the outlying areas also is affected.

“When I was still practicing law at McEachin and Gee, we wanted to come into certain rural areas, and we had it all laid out … but the internet speed just wasn’t there,” Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, said. “We had to go somewhere else. We were disappointed, the county was disappointed.”

McEachin, Rep. Abigail D. Spanberger, D-7th and FCC commissioner Geoffrey Starks took part in a discussion last week sponsored by the Prince George Electric Cooperative. The roundtable was designed to highlight the importance of getting broadband internet out to rural customers, a federal initiative that has gained nationwide traction, yet, as McEachin put it, has moved at a “glacial pace” over the last five years.

In August 2019, the FCC voted on the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) which will distribute about $20 billion in funding that targets broadband updates for six million homes nationwide, looking to achieve 20 Mbps speeds. Previous spending in this area never topped $3 billion.

Starks said he was disappointed in that vote because it failed to recognize inaccuracies in the data to distribute those funds and it inadvertently penalized states that already have rural programs in place.

Starks said that money is distributed from census data. That data he says, is poorly captured. A Census block is considered served if only one constituent has broadband access. That could mean that 99% of residents miss out on funding for broadband if just one resident was served.

Also, if it were up to Starks, the monthly cost for internet would not exceed $15.

“For a lot of people that are trying to make their hard-earned money stretch further, asking someone to pay $80, $90, $100 is frequently a bridge too far,” Starks said.

PGEC has grown its operations since 2016 with the use of Connect America Fund Phase II (CAP II) — a precursor to RDOF — grant awards, and was recently awarded $15 million to expand high speed fiber service in Prince George, Sussex, Surry, Isle of Wight and Dinwiddie counties.

PGEC CEO Casey Logan said they’re using the same strategies that were used 80 years ago to get electric utilities into rural areas that companies didn’t want to go into.

“We’re going to serve [Surry] by the end of 2021,” Logan said. “That’s something we wouldn’t have been able to do without CAP II funding.”

Companies are discouraged from laying fiber in rural areas because the potential number of customers wouldn’t generate enough revenue to financially support building new infrastructure. PGEC is a nonprofit, and works primarily with grant funds.

“Is it possible to do? Yes. Is it easy to do? No. But do our communities deserve it? Yes. In Prince George, we’re really looking at fiber into the home as the fourth utility,” Logan said. “It’s really a change in conversation from, it’s not possible, to it is possible. Just take a ‘We can get it done’ attitude.”

Spanberger, a former CIA officer, said that security is something to look out for while building new networks. New broadband infrastructure is planned with the current best technology — 5g technology — that she said is often made by Chinese manufacturers with “close links” to Chinese military.

“We need to define a strategy to protect ourselves and consumers against using foreign technology for them to have links to foreign intel, and frankly just foreign governments that have different levels of tolerance for what we consider to be appropriate privacy protection,” Spanberger said. “Some communities across the United States that are making large investments, are doing those with technology that actually puts their user information at risk.”

Land rights of telephone and railroad companies was another issue mentioned when trying to expand. They claimed that railroads will routinely charge exorbitant fees to lay extra wire across lands they own, even if the rail tracks have not been used in years.

