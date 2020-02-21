David Elton Starke Jr. was already in police custody for allegedly setting two fires in Prince George County

CHESTERFIELD — A Prince George man already facing charges for two arsons in Prince George last June has now been charged with starting a house fire in Chesterfield County two weeks before the Prince George blazes.

David Elton Starke Jr., 25, was already in custody when Chesterfield charged him with one count of arson of an occupied dwelling and one count of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson. Prince George Police were holding him for two other arsons reported around two weeks after the Chesterfield fire — one on the grounds of a bank near the Crossings shopping center, and the other in the stairwell of an apartment complex several blocks from the bank fire.

Starke is currently at the Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George.

In Chesterfield, Starke is charged with setting fire to a house in June 2019 in the 13000 block of Singer Road in Chesterfield’s Spring Run area, said Fire Lt. Jason Elmore. It took fire crews about two hours to extinguish the blaze at the two-story residence.

No one was injured in the fire, but the dwelling sustained significant damage, Elmore said.

A seven-month investigation led Chesterfield authorities to Starke, Elmore said.