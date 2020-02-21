SHORT GAP - With their convincing, 20-point, 57-37 victory over Musselman on Wednesday night, the Frankfort Lady Falcons improved their regular season record to 20-1, and are winners now of 16 straight games.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

SHORT GAP - With their convincing, 20-point, 57-37 victory over Musselman on Wednesday night, the Frankfort Lady Falcons improved their regular season record to 20-1, and are winners now of 16 straight games.

In addition to being highly ranked in a variety of polls and rankings, the Lady Falcons are undefeated in sectional and area play, and with the win over Musselman, have now notched five victories over West Virginia class AAA opponents. Musselman entered the contest with a record of 14-7.

This was a game not originally on the schedule. Once the second matchup with Berkeley Springs was cancelled due to illness, the Indians opted to not make up the game. Frankfort, not wanting to miss an opportunity to get their girls on the court, immediately began a search for a replacement opponent. The search was fruitful, as Frankfort was able to get Musselman to come to Short Gap on Wednesday.

Frankfort coach Mike Miller was confident that the matchup would help and in no way hinder his team as they ready for the playoffs. After the contest, Miller explained why the game with Musselman was beneficial, “Having a guard like number 15, you know it’s always good to go against that caliber of a player. It helps keep us active, and doing things defensively that we need to do, and getting ready for going down the stretch, so it helped us, yes.”

Makenna Douthitt showed up big once again for the Falcons, scoring a game-high 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out five assists, grabbing a steal and blocking one shot. Also scoring in double figures for the Falcons was Marié Perdew with 11 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Haley Malone was next for Frankfort with nine points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals.

In addition, Ashley Phillips played a complete game as always, scoring seven points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out five assists, grabbing two steals and blocking two shots. Macie Miller, playing limited minutes due to illness, tallied three points, while Izzy Layton scored two points and grabbed two rebounds, and Halley Smith scored two points, grabbed a rebound and had two steals.

In the loss, Musselman was led by Janaia Fargo with 12 points, followed by Hayley Jenkinds with eight points, Janiyah Lindsay with five points, and Zoe Bullock, Emily Dalton and Michaela Settles with three points apiece. In addition, Madison Miller tallied two points while Makayla Ambrose scored one point.

“We were sluggish again at the start. It took until the fourth quarter, well the end of the third, to get rolling. But a win is a win, and we’ll just keep it at that,” Mike Miller stated after the game.

It was a close, 16-15 game, with Frankfort leading, at the conclusion of the first quarter. Makenna Douthitt with six points, and Haley Malone with five points, led Frankfort in the first quarter. Musselman’s Hayley Jenkins led all scorers in the first frame with eight points, six of which came on two three-pointers.

In the second quarter, Frankfort’s defense delivered the hammer, limiting Musselman to only three points in the second stanza. By contrast, the Falcon offense again scored 16 points to give the home team a 32-18 halftime advantage. Ashley Phillips scored all seven of her points in the second frame, followed by Douthitt with five points.

After intermission, the Lady Falcons edged Musselman 13-10 in the third quarter to take a 17-point, 45-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Douthitt led the way for Frankfort with six points, Marié Perdew followed close behind with points. Janaia Fargo from Musselman led all scorers in the third quarter with eight points.

For the fourth consecutive quarter, Frankfort outscored Musselman, this time 12-9, to earn the 20-point, 57-27 victory. Douthitt (6) and Perdew (4) teamed for 10 of Frankfort’s 12 points in the final frame, while Janiyah Lindsay led Musselman with five points.

Musselman edged Frankfort 44-43 in the junior varsity game.

Frankfort (20-1) will conclude their regular season on the road tonight at Grafton, with junior varsity action beginning at 6 p.m., and varsity to follow at 7:30 p.m.



