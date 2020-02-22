KEYSER - Not wasting any time, the Keyser City Council is scheduled Wednesday to discuss and possibly take action on filling the seat vacated this week by the resignation of Eric Murpny.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Murphy submitted his resignation Wednesday evening via text message to city administrator Amanda Brafford.

His resignation was to be effective immediately.

“I can no longer partake in this current administration,” he wrote in the text message. “I am honored to have served my city and the people.”

Once a seat is vacant on the council, it is the mayor’s responsibility to make an appointment for someone to serve, and the council was vote to approve the appointment.

This is the second resignation within a period of approximately four months, with Terry Liller resigning in October to spend more time with his family.

His seat, however, has not been filled.

City elections are coming up in June, and Liller’s position will be filled at that time, along with the seat currently occupied by Mike Ryan. Murphy’s seat was also coming up for election, and Murphy had filed to run again.

He said in his resignation letter, however, that he wished to be taken off the ballot.

Brafford told the News Tribune, however, that in order to be taken off the ballot, Murphy must complete a Notice of Withdrawal of Candidacy form, have it notarized and returned to the city office by March 17.

The council meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the council chambers of city hall.