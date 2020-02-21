HOPEWELL — The Hopewell Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating two individuals considered armed and dangerous.

Tijuan Lamar Phillips, 19, and Markel Trevon Smith, 20, both from Hopewell, are currently wanted by the Hopewell Police Department in connection with a residential burglary. Active warrants are on file for burglary and grand larceny for both.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have information regarding the fugitives or have any information to provide on any other wanted person or crime, to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222. Those with information on this crime who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.