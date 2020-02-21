FORT ASHBY - The Mineral County Development Authority has announced a partnership with Mountaineer Integrated Care to sign a contingent purchase agreement for the operation of a medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

For the News Tribune

In a press release, Abigail Nath, chief compliance officer with the MIC, said the partnership “demonstrates our commitment to being a compliant operator within the regulations set forth and also provides us with an opportunity to bring meaningful job creation to the communities we hope to operate in.

“MIC is an exemplary team of experts from multiple states, including West Virginia, many of whom have already been active in the state educating potential stakeholders on this new industry,” said Nath.

“We have a diverse group of knowledgeable individuals who fully appreciate the life-changing effects medical cannabis affords patients and their families. We also understand the necessary components of running successful cultivation, processing, and dispensing organizations, with a particular focus on safety and compliance.

”The MIC team are not the only ones excited about their plans for the proposed facilities. President of the Mineral County Development Authority John Lusk, stated, "We are happy to work with Mountaineer Integrated Care to bring substantial investment, jobs, and economic development. We are excited for the future."

“If Mountaineer Integrated Care is successful in winning Grower and Processor licenses, within the first year 30 and 50 full-time jobs would be created, and up to 75 full-time and part-time jobs in year 2 and beyond,” Nath communicated. “We are working with West Virginia colleges on the development of curriculum, internship, and job training to commence post-award. The goal is to provide a ‘pipeline’ of qualified employees statewide to service this new emerging industry,” said Nath.

Anyone interested in following MIC’s progress to licensure can visit their website, www.mountaineerintegratedcare.com. “We will have updates on our website on the WV process and notification of the award of licensure by the WV Bureau for Public Health. Then, if we are awarded a license, we will have information on how to apply for jobs for our prospective locations.

”Mountaineer Integrated Care (MIC) is a development stage company, formed to apply for a permit to grow, process, and dispense medical cannabis in the state of West Virginia. MIC is committed to advancing health and wellness through targeted medical cannabis therapies.





