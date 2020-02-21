No one injured; police chief calls for citizen help ’in interrupting the violence’

HOPEWELL — Police are investigating a spate of residential shootings over a six-hour period Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Two of the residences fired upon are in the vicinity of Dupont Elementary School in north-central Hopewell. The third one is in a neighborhood off Winston Churchill Drive and Oaklawn Boulevard on the eastern side of town.

Police Lt. Mike Langford said the first shooting was reported around 6:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Jackson Street. Neighbors reported hearing multiple shots fired, and when officers arrived, they found a house with multiple bullet holes.

About an hour and a half later, a second report of shots fired came from the 500 block of South 18th Avenue. Officers found a situation similar to the Jackson Street scene — a residence hit several times by gunfire.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-color sports-utility vehicle speeding away from the scene after the shots were fired.

Langford said the third call came around 12:35 a.m. in the 800 block of Kenwood Avenue. Officers arrived to again find a house struck by bullets.

In all three instances, Langford said, the residences were occupied, but no one was injured. Investigators were able to recover evidence from each of the shooting scenes.

In a statement on the shootings, Police Chief Kamran Afzal said his department “continues to work with our community partners” on the investigation and is asking for citizens’ assistance “in interrupting the violence.”

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284. That information can also be shared anonymously through Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or the P3Tips app on an electronic device.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi